Evanston has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from student-friendly summer work to senior consulting. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Evanston, IL

Type: VOLUNTEER (commission-based internship)

VOLUNTEER (commission-based internship) Pay: Commission-based; students report $7k–$20k+ for the summer (first-year average $10k–$14k)

Full-time summer sales internship where you meet homeowners, explain services, and sign new customers. You get hands-on training, daily coaching, and strong resume experience, plus housing options for students who relocate.

Employer: Lil J's Photo Canvas Studio

Location: Evanston, IL (on-site)

Type: TEMPORARY

TEMPORARY Pay: Not listed

On-site digital ads role for a travel photography canvas brand, focused on Shopify-based ad campaigns (Meta, Google, etc.). Great if you’re an official Shopify Partner with strong visual/art skills and want to blend e‑commerce, design, and marketing.

Employer: Cadent Consulting Group

Location: Evanston, IL (regular in-person office work)

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: Competitive salary + benefits (health insurance, paid vacation)

Data-driven sales & marketing consulting role for someone with 4–6 years in consumer goods (consulting, brand management, sales, or strategy). You’ll lead project workstreams, turn syndicated data into clear stories, present to clients, and grow with a small, specialized firm.

If something here fits your skills (or a friend’s), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.