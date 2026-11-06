🍽️ Several Evanston food & hospitality jobs with solid hourly pay

Evanston’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, especially around senior living and hotels. Here are a few roles hiring now if you like serving people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Solera Senior Living (Trulee Evanston)

Solera Senior Living (Trulee Evanston) Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dining room team in a modern senior living community and create warm, memorable meals for residents and their families. This role is great if you love hospitality, coaching a team, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k), PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Presbyterian Homes – Westminster Place

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Part-time (weekends and holidays)

(weekends and holidays) Pay: $17.82–$24.89/hour (based on experience)

Support the dining department in a mission-driven senior community by helping with trayline, food prep, and dish area work. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of experience and want strong benefits, growth options, and a team that focuses on resident care.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Chicago North Shore/Evanston

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Be the friendly first face guests see at this Hilton property, handling check-ins, reservations, and guest questions. Comes with hotel travel discounts, health benefits, PTO, and chances to grow in the hotel world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.