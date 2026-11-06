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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Evanston Right Now
Evanston neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Blue Upholstered Armchair
Item: Blue upholstered armchair
Condition: Comfortable chair with a tufted backrest (no other condition details given)
Location: Kingsley, Evanston, IL (exact address shared by poster on pickup)
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice cozy chair for a living room, reading corner, or bedroom. The tufted back gives it a classic look and extra support.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
CO2 to Paintball Gun Cord (Evanston N.W.)
Item: Black coiled CO2 to paintball gun cord
Condition: Not described beyond photos
Location: Evanston, Illinois (N.W. area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/GxkDjRc
Useful if you already have paintball gear and need a cord to connect your CO2 tank to your marker.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Butter Dish (Evanston N.W.)
Item: White butter dish
Condition: Not described beyond photos
Location: Evanston, Illinois (N.W. area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dj8kfuz
Simple white dish to keep butter on the counter or table. Handy if you’re setting up a new kitchen or want a spare.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Evanston tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.