Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Evanston

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Evanston Right Now

8 days ago

Evanston neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Blue Upholstered Armchair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOhNB_1GoMRHYm00

Item: Blue upholstered armchair
Condition: Comfortable chair with a tufted backrest (no other condition details given)
Location: Kingsley, Evanston, IL (exact address shared by poster on pickup)
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com

Nice cozy chair for a living room, reading corner, or bedroom. The tufted back gives it a classic look and extra support.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

CO2 to Paintball Gun Cord (Evanston N.W.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJldm_1GoMRHYm00

Item: Black coiled CO2 to paintball gun cord
Condition: Not described beyond photos
Location: Evanston, Illinois (N.W. area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/GxkDjRc

Useful if you already have paintball gear and need a cord to connect your CO2 tank to your marker.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Butter Dish (Evanston N.W.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLmiy_1GoMRHYm00

Item: White butter dish
Condition: Not described beyond photos
Location: Evanston, Illinois (N.W. area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dj8kfuz

Simple white dish to keep butter on the counter or table. Handy if you’re setting up a new kitchen or want a spare.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Evanston tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments