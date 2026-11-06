🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Evanston Right Now

Evanston neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Blue upholstered armchair

Condition: Comfortable chair with a tufted backrest (no other condition details given)

Location: Kingsley, Evanston, IL (exact address shared by poster on pickup)

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice cozy chair for a living room, reading corner, or bedroom. The tufted back gives it a classic look and extra support.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black coiled CO2 to paintball gun cord

Condition: Not described beyond photos

Location: Evanston, Illinois (N.W. area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/GxkDjRc

Useful if you already have paintball gear and need a cord to connect your CO2 tank to your marker.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: White butter dish

Condition: Not described beyond photos

Location: Evanston, Illinois (N.W. area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dj8kfuz

Simple white dish to keep butter on the counter or table. Handy if you’re setting up a new kitchen or want a spare.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Evanston tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.