🏥 Evanston Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $170K+ Pay

Evanston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home care, and senior living. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there’s a mix of high‑pay clinical jobs and solid entry points here.

Employer: medrina

medrina Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $125,000–$175,000 base + productivity bonus

Work in skilled nursing facilities with no nights, no weekends, no call and flexible scheduling. Physician-owned group with strong training and support so you can set your own pace and income.

Employer: medrina

medrina Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $125,000–$175,000 base + productivity bonus

Similar setup as the PA role: manage SNF patients, optional inpatient work, and high autonomy with physician backup. Great fit if you want flexible hours and pay that grows with your effort.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $37.25–$57.74/hour

Day-shift perioperative RN role (7a–5:30p, M–F with call) caring for patients through surgery. Magnet-recognized system with tuition reimbursement, retirement match, and strong career pathways.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $19.22–$27.87/hour

Monday–Friday 10a–6:30p with every other weekend and rotating holidays. Great for someone with phlebotomy training who wants hospital experience, benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $21.10–$30.60/hour

Support GI procedures, handle scope processing, and take call (including some nights/weekends). Ideal if you’ve been a PCT/NA/MA and want to grow in a specialty area with strong benefits.

Employer: Superior Ambulance Service

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $26.50–$35.00/hour + bonuses up to $4/hr

Field role providing emergency and transport care with flexible scheduling, overtime opportunities, and tuition reimbursement. Good fit if you want busy 911/transport experience and room to move within a large EMS system.

Employer: Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Full-time, Nights Compensation Estimate: $35.35–$53.58 (total rewards estimate)

ED RN role focused on fast, accurate response to changing patient conditions. Offers strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and differentials in a busy emergency setting.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Location: Evanston, IL (and wider Chicagoland)

Type: Full-time (FT or PT options available)

Full-time (FT or PT options available) Pay: $18.75–$21.00/hour (shifts) ; $263.50/day (live-in)

; In-home, non-medical care for seniors—help with daily tasks, companionship, and safety. Weekly pay, health insurance, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and flexible schedules make this great if you want meaningful work with variety.

Employer: Mather – The Mather

Location: Downtown Evanston, IL

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $38–$42/hour + shift & weekend differentials

RN role across Assisted Living, Memory Support, and Skilled Nursing in a high-end Life Plan Community. Offers flexible 8-hour shifts, strong PTO, 401(k) with match, and wellness perks in a relationship-focused setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the role’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.