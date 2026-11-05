🎓 Evanston Teaching Jobs: Multiple Montessori Roles Open Now

Evanston is a great spot right now if you love early childhood education. Guidepost Montessori is growing and has several full-time roles for people who want to work with little ones in a calm, child-led setting.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a mixed-age classroom of children 0–6 and help them build independence and confidence. This is a good fit if you love working with young kids and want Montessori training, tuition discounts, and room to grow in your career.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$50,000, depending on education and experience

Lead a peaceful, well-equipped infant classroom (0–3 years) where babies are treated as capable from day one. You’ll get sponsored Montessori certification, strong benefits, and clear leadership growth paths while partnering closely with families.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$50,000, depending on education and experience

Guide a toddler classroom built for movement, independence, and hands-on learning. This role is great if you’re excited about toddler development and want sponsored Montessori training, strong benefits, and a clear path into leadership.

If one of these feels like your kind of classroom, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.