🚨 How Evansdale Fire Prepares for Winter Emergencies

The Evansdale Fire Department is sharing how they keep the community safe during tough winter weather.

In winter, heavy snow, ice, and freezing temps make emergencies harder to handle. The department trains specifically for these conditions and uses vehicles and equipment that can handle icy roads and deep snow.

They focus a lot on prevention:

Teaching safe home heating practices

practices Warning against overloaded electrical outlets

Reminding residents to check working smoke detectors

They offer community workshops, outreach, and event demos so neighbors can learn winter safety tips directly from firefighters and ask questions.

During an incident, they:

Use winter-ready vehicles to reach scenes quickly

Work with police and medical teams for coordinated response

for coordinated response Rely on advanced communication systems and GPS to navigate bad roads

The department also holds regular training and reviews past calls to keep improving how they respond each winter.