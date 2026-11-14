Evans neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you need home goods or workout gear, take a look at what’s available nearby.

Item: Assorted glass jars, various sizes and shapes

Condition: Not specified (mix of jars, good for crafts or storage)

Location: Riverwood Plantation, Evans, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

These free glass jars are great for art teachers, crafters, or organizers. Since there are different sizes and shapes, they could work for paint water cups, brush holders, small supply storage, or home projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two twin mattresses

Condition: Great condition, lightly used in a guest room, no stains

Location: Highgrove at Williamsburg, Evans, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Contact: Call or text 352-817-2965

These twin mattresses are being given away for free. They were used only in a guest room, so they’ve had light use and are described as comfortable with no stains. Perfect for a kids’ room, guest room, or a small rental.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Exercise bike with digital display

Features: Digital screen and adjustable resistance

Condition: Not specified

Location: Stratford, Evans, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

This exercise bike is a nice freebie if you want to build a small home gym. The digital display can help you track your workout, and the adjustable resistance lets you change how hard you pedal.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Evans tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.