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🎁 Free Items Up for Grabs in Evans — Mattresses, Jars & More
Evans neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you need home goods or workout gear, take a look at what’s available nearby.
Free Glass Jars- Perfect for Art Teachers
Item: Assorted glass jars, various sizes and shapes
Condition: Not specified (mix of jars, good for crafts or storage)
Location: Riverwood Plantation, Evans, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
These free glass jars are great for art teachers, crafters, or organizers. Since there are different sizes and shapes, they could work for paint water cups, brush holders, small supply storage, or home projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Two Twin Mattresses / FREE
Item: Two twin mattresses
Condition: Great condition, lightly used in a guest room, no stains
Location: Highgrove at Williamsburg, Evans, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
Contact: Call or text 352-817-2965
These twin mattresses are being given away for free. They were used only in a guest room, so they’ve had light use and are described as comfortable with no stains. Perfect for a kids’ room, guest room, or a small rental.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Exercise Bike with Digital Display
Item: Exercise bike with digital display
Features: Digital screen and adjustable resistance
Condition: Not specified
Location: Stratford, Evans, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
This exercise bike is a nice freebie if you want to build a small home gym. The digital display can help you track your workout, and the adjustable resistance lets you change how hard you pedal.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Evans tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.