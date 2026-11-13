Evans is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hands-on clinical roles to senior care and dental support. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Reaching Milestones

Reaching Milestones Location: Evans, GA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (Mon–Thu 8am–5pm, Fri 8am–1:30pm)

(Mon–Thu 8am–5pm, Fri 8am–1:30pm) Pay: $20–$25 per hour, based on education, experience, and credentials

Work one-on-one with children with special needs using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). You’ll run skill-building programs, track behavior data, follow behavior plans, and support parents, all in a clinic-based setting with regular weekday hours.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Belair Dental Associate)

(Belair Dental Associate) Location: Evans, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Join an 11-person dental team in a modern, well-equipped office. You’ll greet patients, take x-rays, assist chairside, manage supplies, and use Dentrix software, with access to benefits like health insurance, PTO, holidays, and training to grow your skills.

Employer: Premier Senior Living

Location: Evans, GA

Type: Full-time , shifts: 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, 11pm–7am (must work every other weekend)

, shifts: (must work every other weekend) Pay: Not listed

Help seniors enjoy a high quality of life in a community that values respect and accountability. This role is great if you’re compassionate, organized, and have senior living experience, with access to health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.