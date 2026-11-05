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🏥 Evans, GA Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Full-Time Roles Open Now
Evans’ healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big national brands to local clinics and in‑home care. If you’re looking for steady hours and patient-focused work, these openings are worth a look.
Pharmacy Technician – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Evans, GA (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/04/2027
Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccine support. This role comes with a structured training program, clear SOPs, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).
Full-Time Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT Certified)
- Employer: Evans Medical Group
- Location: Evans, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM
- Pay: Competitive hourly (based on experience)
Hands-on lab role doing routine testing, specimen processing, and reporting results in a clinical setting. You’ll need MLT certification and an associate degree, and you’ll get medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and a retirement plan with employer contribution after a year.
Daytime Caregiver in Aiken (Serving Evans Area)
- Employer: HomeWell Care Services (franchise location)
- Location: Evans, GA / Aiken area
- Type: Full-time, daytime
- Pay: Competitive salary (plus performance bonuses)
One-on-one, non-medical care for seniors: companionship, light housekeeping, personal care, and rides to appointments. CNA/HHA preferred (or equivalent experience), and you’ll get flexible schedules, training, wellness resources, and liability/workers’ comp coverage.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Evans tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.