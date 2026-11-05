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Evans

🍽️ Evans, GA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring

2 days ago
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Evans is busy and growing, which means local restaurants are hiring and moving fast. Here are a few solid food service openings if you want steady hours and a team vibe.

Assistant Manager – Restaurant

  • Employer: Jimmy Johns Augusta
  • Location: Evans & Augusta, GA (must work both locations)
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $13–$16/hour + monthly bonus after training
  • Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, paid training

Lead shifts at America’s “freaky fast” sandwich shop, coaching crew members and keeping the store running smoothly. This role is ideal if you have previous restaurant management/supervisory experience, can handle evening weekday and weekend shifts, and like a fast, hands-on workday.

Jimmy John’s Team Member

  • Employer: Jimmy Johns Augusta
  • Location: Evans & Augusta, GA (must work both locations)
  • Type: Part-time
  • Pay: $10–$12/hour
  • Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Make fast, accurate sandwiches, greet guests with a smile, and help keep the shop clean and friendly. Great fit if you’re outgoing, reliable, and energetic, can lift 25–50 lbs, and are able to work weekday day shifts plus AM/PM shifts on Saturdays and Sundays.

Cook

  • Employer: Cracker Barrel
  • Location: Evans, GA
  • Type: Part-time
  • Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)
  • Benefits (eligibility per employer): Same-day pay access, health insurance (full & part-time), vacation time, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase program, 35% food/retail discount, training & growth programs

Work in a busy kitchen cooking classic comfort food, from breakfast to dinner, with a team that moves fast together. No restaurant experience is required—Cracker Barrel provides day-one training and development so you can grow your skills and career.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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