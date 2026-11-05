🛒 Evans, GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

Evans retail is busy right now—stores and banks are looking for friendly faces who like helping people and keeping things moving.

Below are several solid customer service and retail openings in Evans, GA you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Old Navy

Old Navy Location: Evans, GA (Mullins Crossing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a key leadership role at a busy Old Navy store. You’ll help run daily operations, coach the team, drive sales, and keep the store fun and welcoming for shoppers.

Why it stands out: Retail management experience counts here, and the role comes with brand-wide merchandise discounts, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision for eligible employees.

Employer: Beverage Outlet - Evans

Location: Evans, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour, about 30–38 hours/week

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, ring up sales, check IDs, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Great fit if you already have some retail and customer service experience and like staying active on your feet.

Why it stands out: Clear hourly pay, steady hours, and both day and night shifts available.

Employer: SRP Federal Credit Union

Location: Evans, GA (North Belair Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bank teller role focused on friendly, accurate service—handling cash and check transactions, balancing your drawer, and helping members with everyday banking needs. You’ll also learn to spot fraud and share credit union products that fit member goals.

Why it stands out: Good next step if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want to move into the financial services world with room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once they see a strong application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.