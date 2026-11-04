🛒 Evans, GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service & Manager Roles

Evans retail is busy right now—national brands are hiring and looking for people who like fast-paced, customer-facing work. If you enjoy helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Evans, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. You’ll run printers and shipping equipment, handle POS transactions, lift up to 55 lbs, and keep the store clean and organized. Great fit if you like variety, problem-solving, and working with both tech and people.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Evans, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay range: $18.00 – $28.00/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Application window: Anticipated close date 01/02/2027

Store leadership role where you support the Store Manager with staffing, training, inventory, sales, and customer service. Good for someone with retail supervisor experience who wants steady hours, a clear pay range, and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.