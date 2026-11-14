🚨 Public officials hit with new charges in Evangeline Parish case

Louisiana State Police have filed additional charges against three public officials in an ongoing malfeasance investigation in Evangeline Parish tied to misuse of protected law enforcement information.

On November 12, 2026, the following people were arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center on new charges:

Darrien Guillory (33) , former Ville Platte Police Sergeant Criminal Conspiracy Unauthorized Use of a Movable

Chasecca Basco (41) , 911 Dispatch Supervisor for Evangeline Parish Prohibited Acts – Schedule II ( 5 counts ) Principal to Trespass Against State Computers ( 32 counts )

Yolanda Lewis (49) , former Opelousas Police Officer Criminal Conspiracy and Trespass Against State Computers ( 10 counts ) Obstruction of Justice



These charges follow earlier April 2026 arrests of five public officials, including the Mayor of Ville Platte and the Mamou Police Chief, for malfeasance and trespass against state computers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 332-8080, visit www.lsp.org (Suspicious Activity link), or contact the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.