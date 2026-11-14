A Dell Slim Desktop for $599.99? Here's What You Get

The Dell Slim Desktop pairs an Intel Core i3-14100 processor (four cores, up to 4.7GHz) with 8GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB Gen4x4 SSD. It ships with Windows 11 Home, and the current price is $599.99 after $300 in savings. A wired Dell keyboard and mouse are included, so it is ready to set up out of the box.

This is a fit for everyday computing: browsing, documents, email, and general home or small office use. Graphics come from Intel UHD Graphics 730 with shared memory, so it is not aimed at demanding gaming or heavy creative work. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth are built in, and there is a 1GbE Ethernet port for wired connections.

The slim chassis still leaves some room to grow, with a half-height PCIe x16 slot, two PCIe x1 slots, and a SATA slot for a 3.5-inch hard drive. Front ports include a USB-C port and a headset jack, which keeps daily connections easy.

CHECK PRICE AT DELL

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links, and EV Pulse may earn a commission if you buy through them at no extra cost to you.