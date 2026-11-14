Tesla Will Sell You a Cybercab for $29,990, but It Needs a $299 Subscription

Tesla has started selling the Cybercab to individual buyers. The company’s Robotaxi account posted on Nov. 13 that “select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use,” along with images of the invitation and the order page.

The order page lists an estimated purchase price of $29,990 before taxes, which is $7,000 less than the cheapest Model 3. Buyers also need an autonomy subscription that costs $299 a month, with the first month included. Tesla says the subscription and regular maintenance are required for the car to operate. Placing an order takes a $1,000 non-refundable deposit, and the page shown estimates delivery in December 2026 in Austin, Texas.

There are limits. Tesla’s invitation calls it an “early access, limited release” and says the Cybercab is only available in supported service areas. It also says initial availability is limited. Tesla hasn’t said which areas will be supported for owners, or whether owners can add their cars to its Robotaxi ride-hailing network.

The Cybercab has no steering wheel, pedals or mirrors. It seats two on a bench, has a 21-inch center touchscreen and offers 20.1 cubic feet of storage, according to Tesla. Owners monitor the car and manage rides through the Tesla app. Tesla didn’t list a range or battery size in the invitation.

Until now, the Cybercab has only been available as part of Tesla’s own Robotaxi service, which runs autonomous rides in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Orlando, San Antonio and Tampa. Other companies are building robotaxi fleets too, including May Mobility, which plans to deploy more than 10,000 self-driving VW ID. Buzz vans, but those are meant for ride-hailing services rather than private owners.