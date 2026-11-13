The VW ID. Buzz Is Becoming a Robotaxi, and 10,000 Are Planned

May Mobility, a self-driving technology company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, plans to turn the Volkswagen ID. Buzz into a robotaxi. The company announced on Nov. 12 that it aims to deploy more than 10,000 autonomous ID. Buzz vans on ride-hailing platforms around the world through 2031.

The vans will be adapted to fit May Mobility’s autonomous driving kit, with the first production vehicles targeted for delivery in 2028. On-road testing in the U.S. is set to begin in early 2027. Tech company ECARX will integrate May Mobility’s self-driving system into the AV-ready version of the ID. Buzz, and Charlton Intelligence.ai has joined to help deploy the vans. May Mobility says its supply chain work with the two companies supports a target of cutting costs by more than 50% compared with its current-generation vehicle.

The company says the all-electric ID. Buzz suits robotaxi duty because of its multiple entry doors and roomy interior. “Scaling autonomous ride-hail depends heavily on the vehicle platform, and the Volkswagen ID. Buzz gives us one well suited for it,” said Edwin Olson, May Mobility’s CEO and founder.

May Mobility has completed more than 600,000 commercial autonomous rides covering 1.1 million miles in the U.S. and Japan. It runs commercial service with Lyft in Atlanta and in Eden Prairie and Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and plans to launch with Uber in Arlington, Texas, in 2027. Specifications, testing and deployment details for the robotaxi ID. Buzz will come later, the company said.

It isn’t the first time the ID. Buzz has been lined up for self-driving work. Volkswagen and Argo AI showed an autonomous ID. Buzz AD prototype in 2021.