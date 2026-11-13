An All-Wheel-Drive Tesla Model Y Now Costs $8,000 More

Tesla has dropped the least expensive all-wheel-drive Model Y from its U.S. lineup. Its online order page now offers the base Model Y only with rear-wheel drive, at $39,990, and the cheapest Model Y with all-wheel drive is now the Model Y Premium All-Wheel Drive at $49,990. Both prices are before destination and order fees.

The base Model Y All-Wheel Drive cost $41,990 when Tesla added it in February, according to Electrek, so the least expensive way into an all-wheel-drive Model Y now costs $8,000 more. Electrek also reports that the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Premium All-Wheel Drive models each cost $1,000 more than they did in February.

Here is the Model Y lineup on Tesla’s order page, with EPA-estimated range and 0-60 mph times where Tesla lists them:

Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive: $39,990, 348 miles, 6.8 seconds

Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive: $45,990, 355 miles, 5.4 seconds

Model Y Premium All-Wheel Drive: $49,990, 327 miles, 4.3 seconds

Model Y Performance All-Wheel Drive: $57,990

Model Y L Premium (long wheelbase, all-wheel drive): $61,990

Tesla didn’t announce the change. It comes a day after the Cybertruck order page dropped to a single version, the $109,990 Cyberbeast, as Cybertruck production heads toward its end in 2027. The base rear-wheel-drive Model Y, which grew out of the Model Y Standard Tesla introduced in October 2025, remains the least expensive Tesla SUV.