A Nintendo Switch 2 for $469? Woot's Shaving $30 Off

Nintendo Switch 2 is the follow-up to the original hybrid system, built around a larger 7.9-inch LCD touch screen with HDR support and frame rates up to 120 fps. Woot has it at $469, which is $30 off, and the bundle includes the console, dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers in light blue and light red, a grip, two straps, an AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, and an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable. It still offers three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld.

The dock supports 4K output when connected to a compatible TV, though Nintendo notes that 4K is capped at 60 fps, and 120 fps applies to compatible games and displays. That makes it a fit for players who split time between the couch and portable play. The Joy-Con 2 controllers attach magnetically and add mouse controls in compatible games, and the system plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games, though some titles may not be fully compatible.

The console has 256GB of internal storage, part of which the system uses, and it can be expanded with microSD Express cards sold separately. GameChat supports voice chat and screen sharing, with video chat available through a compatible USB-C camera sold separately. It can be used without a Nintendo Switch Online membership until March 31, 2026, and a membership is required afterward.

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