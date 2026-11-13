This Home EV Charger Can Also Keep Your Lights On

Lunar Energy has announced the Lunar Fast Charger, a bidirectional home EV charger that delivers up to 25 kW of DC power. The company says that is enough to add roughly 100 miles of range in an hour, more than twice as fast as a standard home charger. The charger is expected to reach customers in mid-2027, after Lunar’s next-generation home battery system arrives in early 2027. Lunar did not announce pricing.

The Fast Charger plugs directly into the DC side of the Lunar Battery and can draw power from rooftop solar, the battery or the grid. Lunar says that setup avoids an electrical panel upgrade and doesn’t need any extra grid-interfacing devices. Its spec sheet lists CCS and NACS connector support and 25 kW of continuous output, at 200 to 500 volts and up to 60 amps.

Power can also flow the other way. During an outage, a compatible EV can help power the home for days, according to Lunar. As utilities and energy providers roll out vehicle-to-grid programs, Lunar says owners will be able to send energy from their EVs back to the grid and get paid for it. The announcement doesn’t name which EVs will be compatible.

Charging is managed by Lunar AI, which decides when and where to charge based on energy costs and what the home needs. Lunar says its California customers using Lunar AI saved an additional $338 on average last year compared with a standard battery operating mode.

The next-generation Lunar System the charger connects to has a 13.4 kW inverter. Its battery scales from 10 to 30 kWh in a single tower and up to 300 kWh with towers side by side, and it works with new solar, existing solar or no solar at all. Lunar says the system is designed in Mountain View, California, and assembled in the United States.