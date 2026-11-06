Nissan Is Finally Ready to Sell Its New Rogue Hybrid

Nissan said on October 30, 2026, that the all-new 2027 Rogue Hybrid is going on sale in the U.S., initially with the all-wheel-drive SR with SR Technology Package. The full model range of SV, SR, and Platinum trims will be available in early 2027, according to the company.

The Rogue Hybrid uses Nissan’s e-POWER system, which the company says uses a gasoline engine solely to generate electricity for dual electric motors. Nissan lists EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Rogue Hybrid SR of 41 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 38 mpg combined.

“Rogue Hybrid is the next step in Nissan’s U.S. growth story,” said Tiago Castro, senior vice president, U.S. Marketing & Sales, Nissan and INFINITI. The Rogue Hybrid will make its public show debut at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 20 to 29.