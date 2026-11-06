Lexus Just Spelled Out What Its Electric SUV Will Cost

Lexus announced the 2027 RZ electric SUV on October 26, 2026, with a starting price of $47,495 for the front-wheel-drive RZ 350e, and says the lineup is expected at U.S. dealers in early 2027. The RZ is offered as the RZ 350e, RZ 450e AWD, and RZ 550e F SPORT AWD.

The RZ 350e makes 221 total system hp, and Lexus estimates 301 miles of range on 18-inch wheels. The RZ 450e makes 308 total system hp with an estimated 260 miles of range on 18-inch wheels, while the RZ 550e F SPORT makes 402 total system hp with an estimated range of about 229 miles on 20-inch wheels. Lexus lists 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds for the RZ 550e.

The RZ 350e and RZ 450e use a 74.69-kWh battery, and the RZ 550e uses a 76.96-kWh battery. The charge port is a NACS (SAE J3400) port on the passenger side, and Lexus says a DC fast charge from 10 to 80 percent takes around 30 minutes under ideal conditions.

Lexus lists a 14.0-inch touchscreen, and the SUVs are assembled at the Motomachi plant in Japan. Prices include a $1,395 delivery, processing and handling fee: RZ 350e, $47,495; RZ 350e Premium, $49,970; RZ 450e AWD, $50,995; RZ 450e Premium AWD, $53,470; RZ 450e Luxury AWD, $58,495; and RZ 550e F SPORT AWD, $58,770.