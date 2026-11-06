undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Lexus Just Spelled Out What Its Electric SUV Will Cost
By EV Pulse Staff,8 days ago
Lexus announced the 2027 RZ electric SUV on October 26, 2026, with a starting price of $47,495 for the front-wheel-drive RZ 350e, and says the lineup is expected at U.S. dealers in early 2027. The RZ is offered as the RZ 350e, RZ 450e AWD, and RZ 550e F SPORT AWD.
The RZ 350e makes 221 total system hp, and Lexus estimates 301 miles of range on 18-inch wheels. The RZ 450e makes 308 total system hp with an estimated 260 miles of range on 18-inch wheels, while the RZ 550e F SPORT makes 402 total system hp with an estimated range of about 229 miles on 20-inch wheels. Lexus lists 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds for the RZ 550e.
The RZ 350e and RZ 450e use a 74.69-kWh battery, and the RZ 550e uses a 76.96-kWh battery. The charge port is a NACS (SAE J3400) port on the passenger side, and Lexus says a DC fast charge from 10 to 80 percent takes around 30 minutes under ideal conditions.
Lexus lists a 14.0-inch touchscreen, and the SUVs are assembled at the Motomachi plant in Japan. Prices include a $1,395 delivery, processing and handling fee: RZ 350e, $47,495; RZ 350e Premium, $49,970; RZ 450e AWD, $50,995; RZ 450e Premium AWD, $53,470; RZ 450e Luxury AWD, $58,495; and RZ 550e F SPORT AWD, $58,770.