Mazda's Plug-In SUV Just Got a Price Tag for 2027

Mazda announced pricing for the 2027 CX-90 plug-in hybrid on October 27, 2026, with the Preferred trim starting at $50,695, the Premium Sport at $55,500, and the Premium Plus at $58,700. The Preferred seats seven, while the other two trims seat up to seven.

Mazda says the plug-in hybrid pairs a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a 17.8-kWh battery. The system is rated at 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque on 91-octane premium fuel, and the company lists an all-electric range of up to 27 miles. For 2027, Mazda says the electric drive motor has external insulation material for quieter low-speed operation.

Mazda lists 21-inch wheels, a power sunroof, roof rails, and a power liftgate as standard equipment on all three plug-in hybrid trims. The Premium Sport adds a 12-speaker Bose audio system and a head-up display, and the Premium Plus adds Nappa leather and a 360-degree view monitor, according to the company.

Mazda’s listed prices exclude taxes, title, and other fees, and the company says dealers set actual selling prices. Destination and handling is $1,645, or $1,690 in Alaska.