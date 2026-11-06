Ford Just Revealed What Its Next Electric Truck Will Cost

Ford says the all-new Fathom midsize electric truck will start at $28,350 MSRP when it becomes available in 2027, with bidirectional AC power offered on the truck.

The company says the available system needs no separate wall-mounted inverter to supply over a projected 10 kW of AC power to a home. Ford’s Home Power Management feature uses the Ford Home Power Station, which the company expects to cost about half as much as its first-generation bidirectional charger. It requires utility approval and an active Ford trial or plan.

Home backup power requires both the Home Power Station and a Home Backup Power Panel, and Ford expects that hardware to cost at least 60 percent less than its first-generation home backup equipment. The company says backup use may also require utility notice or approval.

Ford said on October 28 that it has produced more than 5,000 unicastings for the truck at its Shelbyville Technical Center, with prototypes being assembled at Louisville Assembly Plant. The company says a pair of large unicastings replaces 146 structural parts.