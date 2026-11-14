📅 Free Polar Express movie night at Ferran Park

Bundle up and enjoy a cozy holiday movie under the stars in Ferran Park!

The Eustis Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free showing of THE POLAR EXPRESS on:

Friday, November 20, 2026

6:00 PM

Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Dr., Eustis 32726

Admission is FREE and open to the public, plus there will be free popcorn.

Bring your blankets and chairs, invite friends and family, and enjoy a little holiday magic together in the park.