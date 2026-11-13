The 2nd Annual Teddy Morse’s Ride for Kids will be held on Sunday, November 15 at Destination Daytona (1653 US-1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174), with day-of, in-person registration starting at 8:00 AM and kickstands up at 10:00 AM. Pre-registration is closed, but riders can still join by registering on site. More information: Day-Of registration details

This content is adapted from materials provided by Camp Boggy Creek