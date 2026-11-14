📅 Three-country-acts concert at The Aud in 2027

The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, and Ray Scott are teaming up for one big show in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Date & time: March 13, 2027 at 7:00 PM

Location: The Auditorium (“The Aud”) , Eureka Springs

, Eureka Springs Lineup: The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, Ray Scott

The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, Ray Scott Show length: Over 3 hours of songs and stories

Over of songs and stories Deal: Three shows for the price of one

Tickets: Available at esaud.org

If you love classic country, southern rock, and storytelling on stage, this is a chance to see three well-known acts in one night right in town.