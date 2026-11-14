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Eureka Springs
📅 3-country-acts concert at The Aud on March 13, 2027
4 days ago
📅 Three-country-acts concert at The Aud in 2027
The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, and Ray Scott are teaming up for one big show in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
- Date & time: March 13, 2027 at 7:00 PM
- Location: The Auditorium (“The Aud”), Eureka Springs
- Lineup: The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad, Ray Scott
- Show length: Over 3 hours of songs and stories
- Deal: Three shows for the price of one
- Tickets: Available at esaud.org
If you love classic country, southern rock, and storytelling on stage, this is a chance to see three well-known acts in one night right in town.
More Info: Kentucky Headhunters LIVE at The Aud | Visit Eurek...
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