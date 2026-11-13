Eureka Fire Protection District is collecting new, unwrapped toys and games for children ages 18 and under who are affected by pediatric cancer now through December 9 at Eureka Fire House 1, 4849 Highway 109, Eureka, MO. Donations support The Bennett Project, which helps families during the pediatric cancer journey. Learn more or see wish lists at www.thebennettproject.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Eureka Fire Protection District