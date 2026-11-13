Uthoff Valley Elementary nurse Regan Bievenue has been named a Cornerstone recipient in the Rockwood School District for her work as a caregiver, student advocate, community builder and partner to school staff and families. Her nominator praised her unmatched commitment to students’ overall well-being and her deep, positive relationships that show strong care, empathy and individual attention.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Eureka, Missouri