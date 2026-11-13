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Eureka
Rockwood honors maintenance tech James Roach
7 days ago
James Roach, a maintenance technician for the Rockwood School District, has been named the district’s first Cornerstone award recipient. His nominator says staff can always count on him for any project or challenge and praised his positive, “glad to help” attitude that makes him a valued member of the team.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Eureka, Missouri
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