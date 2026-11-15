Eureka has some very sweet dogs waiting for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few pups at Sequoia Humane Society who would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Joey is a small mixed-breed puppy with a soft cream coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and cuddles, Joey could be a great match.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Ross is a black small-breed puppy who’s ready to start life with his new family. He’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Ross and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Chandler is a tan/fawn small-breed puppy with a bright future ahead. He’s looking for a home that can guide him through puppyhood with structure, play, and kindness.

👉 Meet Chandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Border Collie mix

Australian Kelpie / Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Zuzu is an adult herding-breed mix, likely smart and active, who will appreciate regular exercise and mental enrichment. She’s ready for someone who enjoys walks, training, and time together.

👉 Meet Zuzu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Eureka, CA, consider visiting Sequoia Humane Society or giving them a call at (707) 442-1782 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.