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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Eureka
Eureka has some very sweet dogs waiting for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few pups at Sequoia Humane Society who would love to meet you.
Joey
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Joey is a small mixed-breed puppy with a soft cream coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and cuddles, Joey could be a great match.
👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ross
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Ross is a black small-breed puppy who’s ready to start life with his new family. He’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Ross and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chandler
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Chandler is a tan/fawn small-breed puppy with a bright future ahead. He’s looking for a home that can guide him through puppyhood with structure, play, and kindness.
👉 Meet Chandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zuzu
- Breed: Australian Kelpie / Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Zuzu is an adult herding-breed mix, likely smart and active, who will appreciate regular exercise and mental enrichment. She’s ready for someone who enjoys walks, training, and time together.
👉 Meet Zuzu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Eureka, CA, consider visiting Sequoia Humane Society or giving them a call at (707) 442-1782 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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