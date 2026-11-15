Eureka neighbors are sharing some fun holiday freebies and handy moving supplies this week. Here are a few free items you can pick up around town.

Item: Disney's Domino Dalmatian holiday singing puppy from 101 Dalmatians

Condition: Works well on batteries; clean, non-smoking home

Location: Myrtletown, Eureka, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This cute Disney puppy barks a holiday tune and its tongue moves when switched on. A fun seasonal toy that kids enjoy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Four Hallmark musical/singing holiday decorations

Condition: All work well on batteries; clean, non-smoking home

Location: Myrtletown, Eureka, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun holiday decorations that play music and are great for kids to enjoy around the holidays. You can take one or take all, depending on what you need.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Moving boxes, plus some insulation materials and freezable packing inserts

Condition: Used boxes that “served us well”

Location: Cutten, Humboldt County, CA

Pickup times: Mon–Fri, 10:00 am–1:00 pm or 4:00 pm–6:00 pm

Source: trashnothing.com

Includes official moving company boxes and other sturdy boxes, along with extra packing materials. Photos are available in the listing so you can see sizes and types before you go.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Eureka tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.