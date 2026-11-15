Eureka’s hospital scene is busy right now, with several per-diem roles open for skilled healthcare pros. If you like flexible hours and strong hourly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Providence Medical Foundation / St Joseph Health Medical Group – Orthopedics

Providence Medical Foundation / Location: 2826 Harris St, Eureka, CA

Type: Per-Diem, Day Shift

Pay Range: $26.30 – $40.25/hour

Help orthopedic physicians with casting, limb support, wound care, and patient education in a busy clinic setting. Great fit if you’ve completed an accredited ortho tech program and have at least 1 year of hands-on ortho experience.

Employer: Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Location: 2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA

Type: Per-Diem, 8-hour Day Shifts

Pay Range: $49.80 – $63.78/hour

Perform cardiac ultrasound studies for patients of all ages in a respected, award-winning hospital. Ideal if you’re a registered cardiac sonographer (ARDMS or CCI) with strong echo skills and want flexible, per-diem work.

Employer: Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Location: 2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA

Type: Per-Diem, 8-hour Day Shifts

Pay Range: $60.24 – $77.10/hour

Lead complex speech and language evaluations and treatments across rehab, acute, and outpatient settings. Best for experienced SLPs with a CA license and several years in specialty practice who want high-impact, flexible work.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.