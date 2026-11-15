Eureka has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at Sequoia Humane Society and are looking for a safe, indoor life with people to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Penny is a young brown tabby kitten with short, easy-care fur. She’s at a great age to learn your routine and grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Luna is a fluffy white kitten with medium-length fur. She’ll need a bit of brushing and a lot of love as she settles into her new home.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

August is a tan/fawn medium-haired kitten. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a real home.

👉 Meet August and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Arthur is an adult brown tabby with short fur. If you’re looking for a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Arthur could be a great match.

👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Aslan is an orange/red medium-haired adult cat. His soft coat and striking color make him a real standout.

👉 Meet Aslan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society

Phone: (707) 442-1782

Chenille is a baby brown tabby with short fur. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through her kitten days.

👉 Meet Chenille and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Eureka, CA, please consider visiting Sequoia Humane Society or calling (707) 442-1782 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.