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🐱 Sweet Eureka Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Eureka has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at Sequoia Humane Society and are looking for a safe, indoor life with people to love.
Penny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Penny is a young brown tabby kitten with short, easy-care fur. She’s at a great age to learn your routine and grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Luna is a fluffy white kitten with medium-length fur. She’ll need a bit of brushing and a lot of love as she settles into her new home.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
August
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
August is a tan/fawn medium-haired kitten. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a real home.
👉 Meet August and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arthur
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Arthur is an adult brown tabby with short fur. If you’re looking for a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Arthur could be a great match.
👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aslan
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Aslan is an orange/red medium-haired adult cat. His soft coat and striking color make him a real standout.
👉 Meet Aslan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chenille
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Sequoia Humane Society
- Phone: (707) 442-1782
Chenille is a baby brown tabby with short fur. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through her kitten days.
👉 Meet Chenille and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Eureka, CA, please consider visiting Sequoia Humane Society or calling (707) 442-1782 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.