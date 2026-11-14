Eureka’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want coastal living with solid pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka Location: Eureka, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts

Pay Range: $54.61 – $92.23/hour

This OB RN role is on a busy obstetrics unit with strong support, differentials, and full benefits. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of RN experience and want stable nights in a well-regarded regional hospital.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Eureka, CA

Type: 13-week travel contract, 3x12 day shifts

Weekly Pay: $1,978/week

Support OB surgical cases, prep the OR, and keep things sterile in a fast-paced setting. Good option if you like travel assignments and want weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Eureka, CA

Type: 26-week travel contract, 3x12 night shifts

Weekly Pay: $2,561/week

Work in a busy Emergency Department, triaging and treating a wide range of cases. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of ER experience, want higher weekly pay, and like longer travel contracts.

Employer: Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Location: Eureka, CA (on-site, outpatient)

(on-site, outpatient) Type: Full-time, 8-hour day shifts

Pay Range: $57.47 – $73.55/hour

Join a highly rated regional hospital in a specialized pelvic health outpatient role. Great for OTs with a passion for focused, one-on-one care and looking for relocation support plus strong benefits.

Employer: Bestica Inc.

Location: Eureka, CA

Type: 13-week travel, 40 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts

Weekly Pay: $2,496/week

Travel CLS role with blood bank work, Epic, and some floating, including ER observation patients. Best if you have 2+ years CLS experience, ASCP-MLS, CA CLS license, and want solid pay plus a referral bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Eureka’s healthcare jobs tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.