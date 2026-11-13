Saturday Morning Dragtoons: STEVEN UNIVERSE will be held on 11/21 at 11:00 a.m. at Froth, 420 California Ave., Arcata, CA as a free, all-ages drag show for LGBTQIA+ families, presented by Spectral Drag Brunch with the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Performers and volunteers can apply to get involved, and organizers hope to make this a quarterly event; more information and applications: https://forms.gle/rtQDVnaD1NGZvyro6

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cocky Muffington