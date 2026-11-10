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🏥 Eureka, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Ultrasound Openings
Eureka’s hospital scene is busy, and travel healthcare pay here is strong. If you like ocean air, redwoods, and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,343/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Eureka, CA
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 5x8 days)
- Estimated Pay: $2,343 per week
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
Travel Ultrasound Tech role with 40 hrs/week, day shift, and a traveler-focused agency. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, housing support, travel and licensure reimbursement, and bonuses.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,347/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Eureka, CA
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment (5x8 days)
- Estimated Pay: $2,347 per week
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
Ultrasound Tech contract where you handle imaging, measurements, and work closely with physicians. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and completion/referral bonuses.
Ultrasound Tech – General – $2,460/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Eureka, CA
- Type: 13-week contract, 5x8 days
- Estimated Pay: $2,460 per week
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
General Ultrasound Tech role in a fast-paced setting, with possible floating between units. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Assistant Nurse Manager – Emergency (Evenings)
- Employer: Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Location: 2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift (10-hour shifts)
- Pay Range: $62.90 – $99.31/hour (base pay)
Leadership role for an experienced RN in the Emergency Department at a U.S. News–recognized regional hospital. You’ll support unit operations, staff, and patient care, with Providence’s full benefits package and growth path.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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