🏥 Eureka, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Ultrasound Openings

Eureka’s hospital scene is busy, and travel healthcare pay here is strong. If you like ocean air, redwoods, and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Eureka, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 5x8 days)

Estimated Pay: $2,343 per week

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Travel Ultrasound Tech role with 40 hrs/week, day shift, and a traveler-focused agency. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, housing support, travel and licensure reimbursement, and bonuses.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Eureka, CA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment (5x8 days)

Estimated Pay: $2,347 per week

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Ultrasound Tech contract where you handle imaging, measurements, and work closely with physicians. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and completion/referral bonuses.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Eureka, CA

Type: 13-week contract, 5x8 days

Estimated Pay: $2,460 per week

Start Date: 11/30/2026

General Ultrasound Tech role in a fast-paced setting, with possible floating between units. Offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Location: 2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA

Type: Full-time, Evening shift (10-hour shifts)

Pay Range: $62.90 – $99.31/hour (base pay)

Leadership role for an experienced RN in the Emergency Department at a U.S. News–recognized regional hospital. You’ll support unit operations, staff, and patient care, with Providence’s full benefits package and growth path.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.