undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eureka
Grace Marton Memorial Park now open in Eureka
5 days ago
Grace Marton Memorial Park next to the Adorni Center (1011 Waterfront Dr.) is now open daily from dawn to dusk, offering a new playground, a permanent cornhole court, and a chess/checkers table. Park users can check out game pieces for free at the Adorni Center, which also provides a restroom for visitors. The park was funded with support from Grace Marton, Humboldt Area Foundation, and California State Parks.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Eureka Community Services
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.