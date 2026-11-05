Grace Marton Memorial Park now open in Eureka

Grace Marton Memorial Park next to the Adorni Center (1011 Waterfront Dr.) is now open daily from dawn to dusk, offering a new playground, a permanent cornhole court, and a chess/checkers table. Park users can check out game pieces for free at the Adorni Center, which also provides a restroom for visitors. The park was funded with support from Grace Marton, Humboldt Area Foundation, and California State Parks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Eureka Community Services