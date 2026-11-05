No Skate Night; Free Clinic at Muni This Weekend

There is no Skate Night at the Eureka Municipal Auditorium (the Muni) this week. Instead, California Care Force will offer a free medical, dental, and vision clinic from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 at the Eureka Municipal Auditorium. More information: https://www.californiacareforce.org/ Upcoming November Skate Nights schedule: https://www.eurekaca.gov/248/Roller-Skating

This content is adapted from materials provided by Eureka Community Services