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Eureka

No Skate Night; Free Clinic at Muni This Weekend

5 days ago
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There is no Skate Night at the Eureka Municipal Auditorium (the Muni) this week. Instead, California Care Force will offer a free medical, dental, and vision clinic from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 at the Eureka Municipal Auditorium. More information: https://www.californiacareforce.org/ Upcoming November Skate Nights schedule: https://www.eurekaca.gov/248/Roller-Skating

This content is adapted from materials provided by Eureka Community Services

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