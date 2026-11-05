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Humboldt County
Higher tides may cause minor flooding at Humboldt Bay
7 days ago
Water levels around Humboldt Bay are running higher than normal tide predictions and may cause more frequent minor to moderate coastal flooding this winter. Residents and visitors should plan around higher tide levels and watch for Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings from the US National Weather Service Eureka California.
This content is adapted from materials provided by US National Weather Service Eureka California
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.