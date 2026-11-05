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Humboldt County
Caltrans District 1 hiring for full-time jobs
7 days ago
Caltrans District 1 is hiring for several permanent, full-time jobs in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Del Norte counties. Open positions and deadlines include:
- Humboldt County: Project Analyst (Analyst II – PARF# 01-27-0101 / JC-537462), final filing date 2026-11-14. Apply: Job posting
- Humboldt County: Caltrans Equipment Operator II – PARF# 01-27-0105 / JC-537949, final filing date 2026-11-14. Apply: Job posting
- Mendocino County: Transportation Engineering Technician (Assistant Structure Representative – JC-536742), final filing date 2026-11-10. Apply: Job posting
- Del Norte County: Caltrans Highway Maintenance Worker – 01-27-0016 / JC-537892, final filing date 2026-11-14. Apply: Job posting District 1 covers Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and Mendocino counties and promotes work-life balance for employees and their families. More information about working in District 1: https://youtu.be/KL60isfvi1s
This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans District 1
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