Caltrans District 1 hiring for full-time jobs

Caltrans District 1 is hiring for several permanent, full-time jobs in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Del Norte counties. Open positions and deadlines include:

Humboldt County : Project Analyst ( Analyst II – PARF# 01-27-0101 / JC-537462 ), final filing date 2026-11-14 . Apply: Job posting

: Project Analyst ( ), final filing date . Apply: Job posting Humboldt County : Caltrans Equipment Operator II – PARF# 01-27-0105 / JC-537949 , final filing date 2026-11-14 . Apply: Job posting

: , final filing date . Apply: Job posting Mendocino County : Transportation Engineering Technician ( Assistant Structure Representative – JC-536742 ), final filing date 2026-11-10 . Apply: Job posting

: Transportation Engineering Technician ( ), final filing date . Apply: Job posting Del Norte County: Caltrans Highway Maintenance Worker – 01-27-0016 / JC-537892, final filing date 2026-11-14. Apply: Job posting District 1 covers Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and Mendocino counties and promotes work-life balance for employees and their families. More information about working in District 1: https://youtu.be/KL60isfvi1s

This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans District 1