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Humboldt County

Caltrans District 1 hiring for full-time jobs

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8zOH_1GpLAvtl00

Caltrans District 1 is hiring for several permanent, full-time jobs in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Del Norte counties. Open positions and deadlines include:

  • Humboldt County: Project Analyst (Analyst II – PARF# 01-27-0101 / JC-537462), final filing date 2026-11-14. Apply: Job posting
  • Humboldt County: Caltrans Equipment Operator II – PARF# 01-27-0105 / JC-537949, final filing date 2026-11-14. Apply: Job posting
  • Mendocino County: Transportation Engineering Technician (Assistant Structure Representative – JC-536742), final filing date 2026-11-10. Apply: Job posting
  • Del Norte County: Caltrans Highway Maintenance Worker – 01-27-0016 / JC-537892, final filing date 2026-11-14. Apply: Job posting District 1 covers Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and Mendocino counties and promotes work-life balance for employees and their families. More information about working in District 1: https://youtu.be/KL60isfvi1s

This content is adapted from materials provided by Caltrans District 1

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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