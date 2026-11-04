🏥 Multiple Eureka, CA Healthcare Roles From $35+/hr & $3.5K/wk

Eureka’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for a change or a new challenge.

Employer: Med Ninjas

Med Ninjas Location: Eureka, CA (Acute Care Hospital)

(Acute Care Hospital) Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8‑hour day shifts , 26‑week assignment

, , , Pay: $3,512 per week (based on 40 hrs; subject to confirmation)

(based on 40 hrs; subject to confirmation) Requirements: 1+ year experience, BLS, ARRT T, no pending license, locals accepted

This is a travel Radiation Therapist role in a 150‑bed acute care hospital using Epic. First‑time travelers are welcome, there’s free parking, and you’ll get support from a dedicated recruiter plus medical and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Eternal Medical Resources & Homecare Solutions

Location: Eureka, CA (home‑based care in the community)

(home‑based care in the community) Type: Full‑time, salaried

Pay: Competitive compensation & benefits (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Requirements: Active CA RN license, CPR/BLS, 1+ year in home health/skilled nursing/community care, valid driver’s license & reliable car

Lead nursing care for one primary medically complex client while also handling case management and some clinical leadership. This role is great if you want one‑on‑one, relationship‑based care, professional autonomy, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Location: 2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA

Type: Full‑time , 8‑hour day shifts (surgical/perioperative services)

, (surgical/perioperative services) Pay Range: $35.90 – $45.93 per hour (base pay; extra incentives may apply)

(base pay; extra incentives may apply) Requirements: Completion of an accredited Surgical Technologist program (within 1 year of hire), Certified Surgical Technologist (NBSTSA or NCCT), BLS (AHA); OR experience preferred

Join a U.S. News–recognized regional hospital with strong programs in heart, maternity, and orthopedics. You’ll scrub in and assist surgeons, with access to Providence’s broad benefits package, retirement plan, and career growth across a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit what you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.