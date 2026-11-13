A section of Highway 182 (East Roane Avenue) in Eupora, between Kountry Kitchen and Jim’s Auto Parts (Barnett/Jim’s Auto Parts), will close to through traffic starting Monday, November 16, 2026 for sewer line replacement. Drivers should use Fox Avenue and Factory Road as detours while crews work to repair the sewer line and the city works to keep the closure as short as possible.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Eupora