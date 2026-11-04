🛒 Eunice, LA retail hiring now – multiple flexible roles

Eunice has a few solid retail openings right now, from entry-level sales to store leadership. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you’re looking to stay local.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Premium Retail Services (PRE-US) Location: Eunice, LA 70535

Pay: $12.00/hour base (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions )

(top 25% earn ) Type: Part-time

Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories while earning commission on top of your hourly pay. Great if you like talking to people, learning tech, and want a flexible, sales-focused role with room to grow.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Eunice, LA (Eunice Marketplace)

Pay: $12.65/hour

Type: Full-time

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, staff supervision, and sales in a busy athletic/footwear store. Good fit if you have retail experience, like leading a team, and want a step toward full store management.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Eunice, LA (Eunice Marketplace)

Pay: $9.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Entry-level role helping customers, stocking, and hitting sales goals in a sports and sneaker-focused store. Great for building retail experience and customer service skills with flexible hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.