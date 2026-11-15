Euless has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. All of these pups are with Trinity GAP Club Rescue and are looking for loving, stable homes.

Breed: Heeler/Cattle Dog mix

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Size: About 34 lbs (per bio)

Shelter/Rescue: Trinity GAP Club Rescue

Contact: trinitygapclub@gmail.com (for dogs)

Lucky is a handsome young Cattle Dog mix whose family never came back for him. He’s described as a sweet boy who needs a second chance and is spending his days waiting for someone to notice him. As a Heeler/Cattle Dog mix, he’ll likely enjoy activity, structure, and time with his people.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion and are ready for a smart, active dog, Lucky could be a great match.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog mix

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Size: About 28 lbs (per bio)

Shelter/Rescue: Trinity GAP Club Rescue

Contact: trinitygapclub@gmail.com (for dogs)

Rudy is a sweet, gentle boy who lost his home when a family member developed a dog allergy. At around 28 pounds, he’s on the smaller side for a Cattle Dog mix. His bio notes that he gets along well (full details on the site), and he’s currently in need of either a foster or a forever family.

If you can open your home to foster or adopt, Rudy would love a safe place to land and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Rudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Age: Young (about 3 years old, per bio)

Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Trinity GAP Club Rescue

Contact: trinitygapclub@gmail.com (for dogs)

Athena is a beautiful 3-year-old Husky mix who was lost and never reclaimed. Her bio says she is sweet and clearly still hoping for a family that will actually come back for her this time. As a Husky mix, she’ll likely do best with people who understand active, intelligent breeds and can give her exercise and attention.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a Husky-type dog to your life, Athena is waiting for someone to finally choose her for good.

👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Euless, TX and one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Trinity GAP Club Rescue at trinitygapclub@gmail.com and set up a time to learn more or start an application. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors also helps them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.