⚠️ Rules & ticket prices for Trinity vs. Bell game Nov. 5

⚠️ Rules for Trinity vs. Bell game at Pennington Field The big Trinity vs. Bell varsity football game is Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Pennington Field. Trinity High School is the home team. Tickets Presale general admission: $4 students , $6 adults

, Presale ends at noon on game day

After noon, all general admission tickets are $8

All tickets must be bought online through the Pennington Field Box Office Stadium rules Home fans use the Home Gate ; visitors use the Visitor Gate . No crossing sides.

use the ; use the . No crossing sides. No spectators on the field before, during, or after the game.

before, during, or after the game. Students must stay in seats or go directly to restrooms/concessions ; no hanging out under the stands.

; no hanging out under the stands. Not allowed: alcohol, tobacco, vapes, illegal drugs, outside food/drink, air horns, baby powder, silly string, streamers, confetti , or anything that could endanger others.

, or anything that could endanger others. Bags: Only clear bags and small clutches . Diaper and camera bags are allowed but will be inspected and must enter with the child.

Only and . Diaper and camera bags are allowed but will be and must enter with the child. No re-entry without buying a new ticket.

without buying a new ticket. Show good sportsmanship ; disrespectful behavior can lead to removal and school consequences.

; disrespectful behavior can lead to removal and school consequences. Parents should pick up students promptly after the game.

after the game. After the game, home team players and parents may go on the field; visiting team players and parents stay in the stands.

More Info: Spectator Guidelines for Trinity vs. Bell - Varsit...