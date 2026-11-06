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American Football
⚠️ Rules & ticket prices for Trinity vs. Bell game Nov. 5
7 days ago
⚠️ Rules for Trinity vs. Bell game at Pennington Field
The big Trinity vs. Bell varsity football game is Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Pennington Field. Trinity High School is the home team.
Tickets
- Presale general admission: $4 students, $6 adults
- Presale ends at noon on game day
- After noon, all general admission tickets are $8
- All tickets must be bought online through the Pennington Field Box Office
Stadium rules
- Home fans use the Home Gate; visitors use the Visitor Gate. No crossing sides.
- No spectators on the field before, during, or after the game.
- Students must stay in seats or go directly to restrooms/concessions; no hanging out under the stands.
- Not allowed: alcohol, tobacco, vapes, illegal drugs, outside food/drink, air horns, baby powder, silly string, streamers, confetti, or anything that could endanger others.
- Bags: Only clear bags and small clutches. Diaper and camera bags are allowed but will be inspected and must enter with the child.
- No re-entry without buying a new ticket.
- Show good sportsmanship; disrespectful behavior can lead to removal and school consequences.
- Parents should pick up students promptly after the game.
- After the game, home team players and parents may go on the field; visiting team players and parents stay in the stands.
More Info: Spectator Guidelines for Trinity vs. Bell - Varsit...
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