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American Football

⚠️ Rules & ticket prices for Trinity vs. Bell game Nov. 5

7 days ago
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⚠️ Rules for Trinity vs. Bell game at Pennington Field

The big Trinity vs. Bell varsity football game is Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Pennington Field. Trinity High School is the home team.

Tickets

  • Presale general admission: $4 students, $6 adults
  • Presale ends at noon on game day
  • After noon, all general admission tickets are $8
  • All tickets must be bought online through the Pennington Field Box Office

Stadium rules

  • Home fans use the Home Gate; visitors use the Visitor Gate. No crossing sides.
  • No spectators on the field before, during, or after the game.
  • Students must stay in seats or go directly to restrooms/concessions; no hanging out under the stands.
  • Not allowed: alcohol, tobacco, vapes, illegal drugs, outside food/drink, air horns, baby powder, silly string, streamers, confetti, or anything that could endanger others.
  • Bags: Only clear bags and small clutches. Diaper and camera bags are allowed but will be inspected and must enter with the child.
  • No re-entry without buying a new ticket.
  • Show good sportsmanship; disrespectful behavior can lead to removal and school consequences.
  • Parents should pick up students promptly after the game.
  • After the game, home team players and parents may go on the field; visiting team players and parents stay in the stands.

More Info: Spectator Guidelines for Trinity vs. Bell - Varsit...

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