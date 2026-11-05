🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Euless, TX

Euless has a nice mix of restaurant and hotel jobs right now, from entry-level to shift leader. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Euless, TX

Pay: Varies by location + tips

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not clearly stated)

Be the first smile guests see and set the pace for the dining room. You’ll greet and seat guests, manage the wait list, and help create a fun, welcoming vibe. Outback’s parent company Bloomin’ Brands offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits (eligibility varies).

Employer: First Watch

Location: Euless, TX

Pay: Not listed (plus tips)

Not listed (plus tips) Type: Part-time

Daytime-only restaurant – no night shifts ever. You’ll serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch while working with a team-focused “You First” culture. Perks can include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, Calm app access, and big meal discounts for you and your family (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Motel 6 9169

Location: Euless, TX (in person)

Pay: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour

Hours: 20–40 hours per week

Type: Other (part-time to full-time range)

Keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and comfortable. No experience is required – they’ll train you if you’re dependable and detail-oriented. Weekend availability is needed, and there may be flexible scheduling plus a friendly work environment.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s franchisee

Independent Location: Euless, TX

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly for customers. Prior leadership in restaurant/retail/hospitality is preferred, and you must be 18+. Benefits can include paid vacation, holidays, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, and more, depending on the franchise.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Euless hospitality jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.