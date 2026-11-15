Eugene’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC

Volare Health, LLC Location: Eugene, OR (long‑term care / rehab setting)

(long‑term care / rehab setting) Type: Part-time (days/evenings, weekends and holidays as needed)

(days/evenings, weekends and holidays as needed) Pay: Competitive market wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive market wages (exact rate not listed) Perks: Comprehensive health coverage, company‑paid life insurance, PTO, FSA/HSA options, tuition reimbursement, referral bonuses (benefits may vary for part‑time)

Help prep and serve meals for residents, keep kitchen and dining areas clean, and make sure trays are correct and food temps are safe. Good fit if you care about seniors, have or can get a Food Handler’s/ServSafe card, and want a part‑time role with real benefits.

Location: 4770 Village Plaza Loop, Eugene, OR 97401

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (booth rental)

Pay: About $100–$300 per day , depending on your own pricing and bookings

About , depending on your own pricing and bookings Booth Rental: $300/month (part-time) , $500/month (full-time)

, Perks: Set your own schedule and prices, prime location with parking, supportive full‑service salon setting

You’ll be your own boss as a licensed stylist, running your own chair in a busy, welcoming salon. Great if you already have a client base or are ready to build one and want control over your hours and income.

Employer: Market of Choice

Location: Eugene, OR – Central Kitchen

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.10–$18.60/hour to start, with growth up to $21.00/hour

to start, with growth up to Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, on‑site training, growth in a local company

Make soups, salads, sandwiches, sauces, and more for Market of Choice stores, following recipes and food safety rules. Good for someone 18+ who can work any shift including weekends, likes a fast‑paced team, and can get an Oregon Food Handler’s Card.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.