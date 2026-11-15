Eugene has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from entry level to management.

Employer: Market of Choice

Market of Choice Location: Eugene, OR (Franklin store)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $27.50/hour (DOE)

(DOE) Family-owned local grocery looking for an experienced meat cutter with leadership skills. You’ll run the meat & seafood department, supervise staff, handle inventory, and keep customers happy.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Classic grocery clerk role: stocking, checking dates, keeping things clean, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a busy store and can handle a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Work in the produce section prepping, stocking, and checking freshness while helping shoppers with fruits and veggies. Great if you like hands-on work and don’t mind cooler temps and some lifting.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Structured management & sales training program in a retail, paint-and-coatings setting. Designed for ambitious folks who want to learn store operations, sales, and leadership and grow into management.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3258

Walmart Supercenter #3258 Location: 4550 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums + incentives

+ possible premiums + incentives Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and move new product to the floor. Comes with Walmart’s benefits, discounts, and paid education options.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time (Temporary)

Pay: $16.50 – $20.50/hour

Front-of-store role running the register, stocking, and helping customers with everyday items and photo services. Good short-term option if you want steady hours and retail experience.

Employer: Lube It USA

Lube It USA Location: 2099 River Road, Eugene, OR

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.55/hour + shop bonus after training

+ shop bonus after training Greet customers at a quick-lube shop, explain services, and support the team. Great if you have customer service experience and some mechanical know-how, with a path to become a hood technician.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.