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Eugene
🛒 Eugene Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Eugene has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from entry level to management.
Franklin Market of Choice - Meat & Seafood Manager
- Employer: Market of Choice
- Location: Eugene, OR (Franklin store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $27.50/hour (DOE)
- Family-owned local grocery looking for an experienced meat cutter with leadership skills. You’ll run the meat & seafood department, supervise staff, handle inventory, and keep customers happy.
GROCERY/CLERK
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Classic grocery clerk role: stocking, checking dates, keeping things clean, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a busy store and can handle a fast-paced environment.
PRODUCE/CLERK
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Work in the produce section prepping, stocking, and checking freshness while helping shoppers with fruits and veggies. Great if you like hands-on work and don’t mind cooler temps and some lifting.
Retail Management Trainee
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Structured management & sales training program in a retail, paint-and-coatings setting. Designed for ambitious folks who want to learn store operations, sales, and leadership and grow into management.
Entertainment Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3258
- Location: 4550 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
- Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
- Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums + incentives
- Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and move new product to the floor. Comes with Walmart’s benefits, discounts, and paid education options.
Customer Service Associate – Temporary
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Type: Full-time (Temporary)
- Pay: $16.50 – $20.50/hour
- Front-of-store role running the register, stocking, and helping customers with everyday items and photo services. Good short-term option if you want steady hours and retail experience.
Greeter/Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Lube It USA
- Location: 2099 River Road, Eugene, OR
- Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.55/hour + shop bonus after training
- Greet customers at a quick-lube shop, explain services, and support the team. Great if you have customer service experience and some mechanical know-how, with a path to become a hood technician.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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