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🐱 Sweet Eugene Cats Ready for Adoption at Greenhill Humane Society
Eugene has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Greenhill Humane Society and would love to meet you.
Noodle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
- Special notes:
- Available for adoption with his sibling Tofu
- Will be ready to go home after neuter surgery
- Has ringworm (feline dermatophytosis), a common, treatable fungal skin infection
- Currently getting treatment at the shelter; adopters should be ready to continue care at home
If you’re able to give a little extra medical care and lots of love, Noodle and Tofu could be a wonderful pair for you.
👉 Meet Noodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tofu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
- Special notes:
- Available for adoption with her sibling Noodle
- Will be ready to go home after spay surgery
- Has ringworm (feline dermatophytosis), a common, treatable fungal skin infection
- Currently getting treatment at the shelter; adopters should be ready to continue care at home
Tofu and Noodle are looking for a patient family who can help them finish healing and grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Tofu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grape Jelly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
- Special notes:
- Will be ready to go home after neuter surgery
- Shelter reminds adopters that kittens need lots of attention and socialization in their first 6 months
- They recommend adopting 2 kittens together to help with social skills
- Adoption fee includes neuter, current vaccinations, microchip, and a certificate for a free vet exam (per shelter listing)
If you’re ready for the fun and work of a young kitten, Grape Jelly could be a great match.
👉 Meet Grape Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ginger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society
- Phone: (541) 689-1503
- Personality & home needs (from Q&A in listing):
- Has done well with other cats in the past
- Has done well with cat‑savvy dogs and may do well with another cat‑savvy dog after a slow introduction
If you’re looking for a calmer, more settled companion, Ginger may be the perfect senior cat to share your home.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Eugene, OR area, please consider visiting Greenhill Humane Society or calling (541) 689-1503 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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