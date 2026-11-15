Eugene has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Greenhill Humane Society and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Special notes: Available for adoption with his sibling Tofu Will be ready to go home after neuter surgery Has ringworm (feline dermatophytosis) , a common, treatable fungal skin infection Currently getting treatment at the shelter; adopters should be ready to continue care at home



If you’re able to give a little extra medical care and lots of love, Noodle and Tofu could be a wonderful pair for you.

👉 Meet Noodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Special notes: Available for adoption with her sibling Noodle Will be ready to go home after spay surgery Has ringworm (feline dermatophytosis) , a common, treatable fungal skin infection Currently getting treatment at the shelter; adopters should be ready to continue care at home



Tofu and Noodle are looking for a patient family who can help them finish healing and grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Tofu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Special notes: Will be ready to go home after neuter surgery Shelter reminds adopters that kittens need lots of attention and socialization in their first 6 months They recommend adopting 2 kittens together to help with social skills Adoption fee includes neuter, current vaccinations, microchip, and a certificate for a free vet exam (per shelter listing)



If you’re ready for the fun and work of a young kitten, Grape Jelly could be a great match.

👉 Meet Grape Jelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Personality & home needs (from Q&A in listing): Has done well with other cats in the past Has done well with cat‑savvy dogs and may do well with another cat‑savvy dog after a slow introduction



If you’re looking for a calmer, more settled companion, Ginger may be the perfect senior cat to share your home.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Eugene, OR area, please consider visiting Greenhill Humane Society or calling (541) 689-1503 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.