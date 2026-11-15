Eugene has some wonderful dogs waiting at Greenhill Humane Society for their forever homes. Here are a few who could be your next best friend.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Greenhill Humane Society

Phone: (541) 689-1503

Weight: About 58 pounds

Personality & needs:

High-energy, active boy looking for a forever home that can keep up with him

Comes on very strong when meeting new dogs — a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs is required

Staff suspect he would make most cats uncomfortable, so he needs a cat-free home

Best with older kids (12+) who can help with training and understand big, bouncy dogs

Scooby is young, eager, and ready to learn with the right family who can give him exercise, structure, and love.

👉 Meet Scooby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dogs Currently on Stray Hold (Not Yet Adoptable)

The following dogs are listed on Adoptapet but are currently being held as possible lost pets. They are not yet available on the adoption floor while Greenhill Humane Society looks for their families:

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Found: 11/13/2026 at Monroe Park in Eugene

11/13/2026 at Monroe Park in Eugene Came in not yet spayed

On stray hold and not viewable on the adoption floor yet

👉 If you think Pencil might be your missing dog, please contact Greenhill Humane Society at (541) 689-1503.

👉 Meet Pencil on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Found: 11/12/2026 at McKinley St. and W 18th in Eugene

11/12/2026 at McKinley St. and W 18th in Eugene Came in not yet spayed

On stray hold and not viewable on the adoption floor yet

👉 If you think Roxy (listed as Molly Moo in the description) might be your missing dog, please contact Greenhill Humane Society at (541) 689-1503.

👉 See Roxy’s listing on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Found: 11/13/2026 at River Road and Irving Road in Eugene

11/13/2026 at River Road and Irving Road in Eugene Came in not yet neutered

On stray hold and not viewable on the adoption floor yet

👉 If you think Tibby might be your missing dog, please contact Greenhill Humane Society at (541) 689-1503.

👉 See Tibby’s listing on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Found: 11/12/2026 in Springfield, taken to McKenzie Animal Hospital

11/12/2026 in Springfield, taken to McKenzie Animal Hospital Came into the shelter already neutered

On stray hold and not viewable on the adoption floor yet

👉 If you think Feather might be your missing dog, please contact Greenhill Humane Society at (541) 689-1503.

👉 See Feather’s listing on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Greenhill Humane Society or calling (541) 689-1503 to ask about Scooby and other adoptable pups. And if you recognize any of the stray-hold dogs, please reach out so they can get back home or move forward to find a new one.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.